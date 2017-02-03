Man jailed without bail after 10th DUI

Man jailed without bail after 10th DUI

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Chambersburg Public Opinion

Man jailed without bail after 10th DUI A Greencastle man was denied bail Wednesday for his 10th DUI. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2k4nNxB Gregory Michael Koons, 45, is charged with misdemeanor driving under the influence, tampering with physical evidence, flight to avoid apprehension, false identification to law enforcement, disorderly conduct and loitering, according to court documents .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chambersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
vincent martz egor 23 hr matt raffer 1
News GANGS IN FRANKLIN COUNTY? After arrests of Bloo... (Aug '10) Wed Pappy 102
The arc of the moral universe is longÂ… (Mar '13) Jan 29 Precourt 1,134
Captian America (of Franklin County) (Sep '11) Jan 25 officer bob 23
The American flag in the circle off McKinley st... (Sep '14) Jan 24 Sweater Guy 4
Madonna threaten.s to blow up white house Jan 22 Adventurist 1
egor Vincent martz Jan 21 fulton County pa 2
See all Chambersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chambersburg Forum Now

Chambersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chambersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Chambersburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,451 • Total comments across all topics: 278,553,220

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC