Man jailed without bail after 10th DUI
Man jailed without bail after 10th DUI A Greencastle man was denied bail Wednesday for his 10th DUI. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2k4nNxB Gregory Michael Koons, 45, is charged with misdemeanor driving under the influence, tampering with physical evidence, flight to avoid apprehension, false identification to law enforcement, disorderly conduct and loitering, according to court documents .
