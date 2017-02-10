Man accused of punching, robbing woma...

Man accused of punching, robbing woman in midstate hotel

A man accused of punching and robbing a Chambersburg woman at a Franklin County hotel is sought by state police. A warrant for the arrest of Wesley Laquan Harvey, 40, of Freeport, N.Y., was issued by state police in Chambersburg after an incident at 10 a.m. Feb. 10 at the Fairfield Inn in Guilford Township.

