Libre, animal advocate awarded by Humane Society
Libre, animal advocate awarded by Humane Society The Boston terrier puppy was rescued last summer after being found sick and emaciated in Lancaster County. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://on-ydr.co/2ltPeVi State Sen. Richard Alloway II, R-Chambersburg, presented Libre and Jessica Blouch, an animal advocate who created the Facebook page "Justice for Libre," on Friday with the "Advocates We Love" award.
