Libre, animal advocate awarded by Hum...

Libre, animal advocate awarded by Humane Society

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Chambersburg Public Opinion

Libre, animal advocate awarded by Humane Society The Boston terrier puppy was rescued last summer after being found sick and emaciated in Lancaster County. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://on-ydr.co/2ltPeVi State Sen. Richard Alloway II, R-Chambersburg, presented Libre and Jessica Blouch, an animal advocate who created the Facebook page "Justice for Libre," on Friday with the "Advocates We Love" award.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chambersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Glenn Roth Fingerstyle Guitarist Live at C & C ... Feb 16 glennroth 1
News Peggy Ann Bradnick Jackson to open Fulton Fall ... (Oct '08) Feb 16 Snowflake 112
News Chambersburg man: Sheetz sign 'insults' people (Feb '08) Feb 16 Gah-ga 75
nut case Feb 9 martz friends 1
The American flag in the circle off McKinley st... (Sep '14) Feb 7 Koj 7
Just wondering (Dec '15) Feb 5 friends of martz 3
vincent martz egor Feb 3 matt raffer 1
See all Chambersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chambersburg Forum Now

Chambersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chambersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. NASA
  5. Mexico
 

Chambersburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,285 • Total comments across all topics: 279,018,834

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC