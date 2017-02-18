Libre, animal advocate awarded by Humane Society The Boston terrier puppy was rescued last summer after being found sick and emaciated in Lancaster County. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://on-ydr.co/2ltPeVi State Sen. Richard Alloway II, R-Chambersburg, presented Libre and Jessica Blouch, an animal advocate who created the Facebook page "Justice for Libre," on Friday with the "Advocates We Love" award.

