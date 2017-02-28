Library rewards construction workers ...

Library rewards construction workers witha

Coyle library rewards construction workers with fastnachts Construction workers at the Coyle Free Library expansion site were treated to doughnuts for Fastnacht Day Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2m4p7o6 On Fastnacht Day, Mark D. Story, director of development for the Franklin County Library System, and Bernice Crouse, director of Franklin County Library System, took doughnuts from Doh-nuh t, a downtown Chambersburg specialty doughnut shop, to workers at the Coyle Free Library construction site as a way of thanking them for their hard work this winter to renovate the original part of the building, which once housed the town's U.S. Post Office, and add an addition to the east side of the building.

