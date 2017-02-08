Heath Talhelm seeks re-election to Chambersburga

Heath Talhelm seeks re-election to Chambersburg council Heath Talhelm, vice president of Chambersburg Borough Council, is seeking a fourth term representing the Fifth Ward. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2kOfMQQ CHAMBERSBURG -- Heath Talhelm, vice president of Chambersburg Borough Council, has announced that he is running for re-election to borough council in the Fifth Ward.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.