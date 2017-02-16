Greencastle teen pleads not guilty in fatala

Greencastle teen pleads not guilty in fatal shooting A Chambersburg teen plead not guilty by waiving his arraignment hearing Wednesday. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2lcA7gO CHAMBERSBURG - A Greencastle teen accused of fatally shooting a friend waived his mandatory arraignment hearing, entering a not-guilty plea in the process.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.