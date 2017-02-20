Fruit growers fear warm temps will start buds tooa
Fruit growers fear warm temps will start buds too soon CHAMBERSBURG -- Fruit growers have mixed emotions about the spring-like weather. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2m1lUWX So long as winter does not return, the early fruit crops are relatively safe.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.
Add your comments below
Chambersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A fee for state police: Fair or double taxation?
|1 hr
|betsy
|1
|Photos: CAMS South presents Shrek Jr.: The Musical
|18 hr
|Missy
|1
|Review: AAA Travel Agency (Jun '11)
|Tue
|Mike
|20
|Glenn Roth Fingerstyle Guitarist Live at C & C ...
|Feb 16
|glennroth
|1
|Peggy Ann Bradnick Jackson to open Fulton Fall ... (Oct '08)
|Feb 16
|Snowflake
|112
|Chambersburg man: Sheetz sign 'insults' people (Feb '08)
|Feb 16
|Gah-ga
|75
|nut case
|Feb 9
|martz friends
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chambersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC