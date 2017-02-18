From advocate to defendant: doctor to...

From advocate to defendant: doctor to begin trial

From advocate to defendant: Chambersburg OB/GYN to begin trial Suspended doctor set to begin two week trial on sex abuse and drugging charges. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2magXHv CHAMBERSBURG - A prominent OB/GYN who was once a vocal advocate for the medical community will spend the next two weeks in a Franklin County courtroom as lawyers and witnesses dissect allegations that he drugged and sexually abused several women and one teen girl.

