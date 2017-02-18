From advocate to defendant: doctor to begin trial

From advocate to defendant: Chambersburg OB/GYN to begin trial Suspended doctor set to begin two week trial on sex abuse and drugging charges. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2magXHv CHAMBERSBURG - A prominent OB/GYN who was once a vocal advocate for the medical community will spend the next two weeks in a Franklin County courtroom as lawyers and witnesses dissect allegations that he drugged and sexually abused several women and one teen girl.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.