From advocate to defendant: doctor to begin trial
From advocate to defendant: Chambersburg OB/GYN to begin trial Suspended doctor set to begin two week trial on sex abuse and drugging charges. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2magXHv CHAMBERSBURG - A prominent OB/GYN who was once a vocal advocate for the medical community will spend the next two weeks in a Franklin County courtroom as lawyers and witnesses dissect allegations that he drugged and sexually abused several women and one teen girl.
