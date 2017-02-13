Franklin County area police log
Chambersburg Police said there have been no recent incidents involving an explosion. According to the report, sometime over the weekend several social media posts reported police had responded to an explosion the evening of Feb. Franklin County area police log CHAMBERSBURG - Chambersburg Police said there have been no recent incidents involving an explosion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.
Add your comments below
Chambersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|nut case
|Feb 9
|martz friends
|1
|The American flag in the circle off McKinley st... (Sep '14)
|Feb 7
|Koj
|7
|Just wondering (Dec '15)
|Feb 5
|friends of martz
|3
|vincent martz egor
|Feb 3
|matt raffer
|1
|GANGS IN FRANKLIN COUNTY? After arrests of Bloo... (Aug '10)
|Feb 1
|Pappy
|102
|The arc of the moral universe is longÂ… (Mar '13)
|Jan 29
|Precourt
|1,134
|Captian America (of Franklin County) (Sep '11)
|Jan 25
|officer bob
|23
Find what you want!
Search Chambersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC