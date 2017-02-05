A 26-year-old Aspers man was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol after a concerned citizen called and reported someone driving erratically on Lincoln Way Sunday. Franklin County Area police log CHAMBERSBURG - A 26-year-old Aspers man was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol after a concerned citizen called and reported someone driving erratically on Lincoln Way Sunday.

