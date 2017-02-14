Fourth mayoral candidate enters race
Iliana Vojnovich is fourth to announce run for Chambersburg mayor Iliana Vojnovich, 26, is the fourth Republican to enter the race for mayor in Chambersburg. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2lfV8sX King Street Church in Chambersburg, Pa.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chambersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|nut case
|Feb 9
|martz friends
|1
|The American flag in the circle off McKinley st... (Sep '14)
|Feb 7
|Koj
|7
|Just wondering (Dec '15)
|Feb 5
|friends of martz
|3
|vincent martz egor
|Feb 3
|matt raffer
|1
|GANGS IN FRANKLIN COUNTY? After arrests of Bloo... (Aug '10)
|Feb 1
|Pappy
|102
|The arc of the moral universe is longÂ… (Mar '13)
|Jan 29
|Precourt
|1,134
|Captian America (of Franklin County) (Sep '11)
|Jan 25
|officer bob
|23
Find what you want!
Search Chambersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC