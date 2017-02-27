Edge Rubber expands

Edge Rubber expands

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Recycling Today

Edge Rubber has announced that it has doubled capacity for coarse crumb rubber production at its facility in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania. Edge Rubber has added a new cracker mill production line.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Recycling Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chambersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Coming up (Sep '12) Feb 25 justice 2
News 3 undocumented immigrants charged with ID theft Feb 25 justice 6
News Chambersburg Public Opinion (Jan '08) Feb 23 martz 5
Review: AAA Travel Agency (Jun '11) Feb 23 lavon affair 21
News A fee for state police: Fair or double taxation? Feb 23 grab your wallet 2
News Residents turn out for 'Hands Off My Health Car... (Aug '09) Feb 23 yidfellas v USA 350
vincent martz egor Feb 23 nutcase 2
See all Chambersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chambersburg Forum Now

Chambersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chambersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Space Station
  2. NASA
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Chambersburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,466 • Total comments across all topics: 279,220,467

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC