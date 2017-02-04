Dozens of people are gathered in the area of Memorial Square this morning protesting President Donald Trump and his policies Dozens protest President Trump in Chambersburg Dozens of people are gathered in the area of Memorial Square this morning protesting President Donald Trump and his policies Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2k7kQfJ CHAMBERSBURG - Dozens of people are gathered in the area of Memorial Square this morning protesting President Donald Trump and his policies The Franklin County Democratic Committee is hosting the protest, which was set to take place in front of the Heritage Building where U.S. Rep. Bill Shuster's Chambersburg office is located.

