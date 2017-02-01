Development group sees return of creative users to 915 Spring Garden St. building
The old Reading Railroad building at 915 Spring Garden St., which once accommodated about 100 artist studios, has been acquired by a local development group that plans a return of creative users to the property. Arts & Crafts Holdings, which has already snapped up a number of other properties in the immediate area north of Center City, paid $6.5 million for the 75,000-square-foot building, according to records filed with the city.
