Council to hear medical marijuana proposal
A York firm hoping to open a medical marijuana dispensary in Chambersburg next year will tell Borough Council about its plans at Monday night's Council meeting. Council to hear medical marijuana proposal CHAMBERSBURG - A York firm hoping to open a medical marijuana dispensary in Chambersburg next year will tell Borough Council about its plans at Monday night's Council meeting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.
Add your comments below
Chambersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|nut case
|Feb 9
|martz friends
|1
|The American flag in the circle off McKinley st... (Sep '14)
|Feb 7
|Koj
|7
|Just wondering (Dec '15)
|Feb 5
|friends of martz
|3
|vincent martz egor
|Feb 3
|matt raffer
|1
|GANGS IN FRANKLIN COUNTY? After arrests of Bloo... (Aug '10)
|Feb 1
|Pappy
|102
|The arc of the moral universe is longÂ… (Mar '13)
|Jan 29
|Precourt
|1,134
|Captian America (of Franklin County) (Sep '11)
|Jan 25
|officer bob
|23
Find what you want!
Search Chambersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC