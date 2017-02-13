Chamber of Commerce seeking nominations
The Greater Chambersburg Chamber of Commerce is seeking nominations for seven awards to be presented at the Annual Awards Breakfast on Thursday, April 6. The awards to be presented will recognize both individuals and businesses that have made an impact on the Chambersburg community.
