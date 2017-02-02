Big Cove Creek to get big trout
Big Cove Creek to get big trout Pennsylvania's 2017 trout stocking begins on Feb. 23 in the streams of Franklin and Fulton counties. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2k3Fj7u Trout stocking begins later this month in advance of the season's opening dates on April 1 and April 15. A section of Big Cove Creek at Big Cove Tannery, Fulton County, is slated to get 14- to 20-inch trout as one of the 14 Keystone Select Stocked Trout Waters .
