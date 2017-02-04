Asian Americans contribute most to co...

Asian Americans contribute most to county'sa

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Chambersburg Public Opinion

Asian Americans contribute most to county's growing diversity Southcentral Pennsylvania is becoming more diverse, although more slowly than the state as a whole. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2kAnazt David Keran, photographed February 1, 2017, is the owner of India Cafe, 815 Wayne Av., Chambersburg.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chambersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The American flag in the circle off McKinley st... (Sep '14) 3 hr Koj 7
Just wondering (Dec '15) Sun friends of martz 3
vincent martz egor Feb 3 matt raffer 1
News GANGS IN FRANKLIN COUNTY? After arrests of Bloo... (Aug '10) Feb 1 Pappy 102
The arc of the moral universe is longÂ… (Mar '13) Jan 29 Precourt 1,134
Captian America (of Franklin County) (Sep '11) Jan 25 officer bob 23
Madonna threaten.s to blow up white house Jan 22 Adventurist 1
See all Chambersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chambersburg Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch for Franklin County was issued at February 07 at 4:02PM EST

Chambersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chambersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. American Idol
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Kanye West
  5. NASA
 

Chambersburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,159 • Total comments across all topics: 278,642,227

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC