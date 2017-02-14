Appliance store puts future on furniture

CHAMBERSBURG - Nowadays most people go to big-box stores like Best Buy for their appliances, so local appliance stores have fallen by the wayside. Seeing this trend, Brian Butz, longtime owner of Modern Home Appliance Company on 301 S. Main St. decided to rebrand his store.

