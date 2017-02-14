Chambersburg appliance store puts future on furniture The Modern Home Appliance Company has been rebranded as Modern Home Furniture and More Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2lNa27R CHAMBERSBURG - Nowadays most people go to big-box stores like Best Buy for their appliances, so local appliance stores have fallen by the wayside. Seeing this trend, Brian Butz, longtime owner of Modern Home Appliance Company on 301 S. Main St. decided to rebrand his store.

