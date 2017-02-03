An inflatable doll; a dognapping; urine crimes: Offbeat Police Blotter
A Chambersburg mother has been charged with locking her child out of the house in near-freezing weather, borough police said. Kendra Stenger, 44, 1000 block of South 5th St., has been charged with one count of endangering the welfare of a child after the Jan. 29 incident, police said.
