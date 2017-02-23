Accuser testifies doctor told her to 'beware'
Accuser testifies doctor told her to 'beware' The doctor sent a series of texts to one of his accusers, including one telling her to "watch out." Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2lBcA9c CHAMBERSBURG - One of the several women who have accused a Chambersburg doctor of sexual assault said that in the months after her alleged attack, he sent her a variety of texts, ranging from pleas for her forgiveness to intimidation for betraying him.
