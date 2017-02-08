A silver lining to partisanship?

A silver lining to partisanship?

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: The York Daily Record

A silver lining to partisanship? There may be a way to wring some genuine good out of the nation's political divisiveness. Check out this story on ydr.com: http://on-ydr.co/2k2FsVD Sen. Pat Toomey gives a humorous first hand account of living this year's election during a Rotary Club of York lunch.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chambersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
nut case 7 hr martz friends 1
The American flag in the circle off McKinley st... (Sep '14) Feb 7 Koj 7
Just wondering (Dec '15) Feb 5 friends of martz 3
vincent martz egor Feb 3 matt raffer 1
News GANGS IN FRANKLIN COUNTY? After arrests of Bloo... (Aug '10) Feb 1 Pappy 102
The arc of the moral universe is longÂ… (Mar '13) Jan 29 Precourt 1,134
Captian America (of Franklin County) (Sep '11) Jan 25 officer bob 23
See all Chambersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chambersburg Forum Now

Chambersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chambersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Gunman
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Mexico
 

Chambersburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,155 • Total comments across all topics: 278,711,804

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC