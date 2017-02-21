A fee for state police: Fair or double taxation?
A fee for state police: Fair or double taxation? Gov. Wolf's state police fee would cost $2.5 million across Franklin County. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2lsglOo CHAMBERSBURG - Local township officials are lobbying against Gov. Tom Wolf's proposal requiring any municipality without a local police department to pay a fee for state police protection.
#1 1 hr ago
This is double taxation. All of us who live in PA already pay for the services of the State Police with our state taxes and other taxes and fees. Tom Wolf needs to be tarred and feathered and run out on a rail!
