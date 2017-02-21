A fee for state police: Fair or doubl...

A fee for state police: Fair or double taxation?

There are 1 comment on the Chambersburg Public Opinion story from 16 hrs ago, titled A fee for state police: Fair or double taxation?. In it, Chambersburg Public Opinion reports that:

A fee for state police: Fair or double taxation? Gov. Wolf's state police fee would cost $2.5 million across Franklin County. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2lsglOo CHAMBERSBURG - Local township officials are lobbying against Gov. Tom Wolf's proposal requiring any municipality without a local police department to pay a fee for state police protection.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
betsy

Laurel, MD

#1 1 hr ago
This is double taxation. All of us who live in PA already pay for the services of the State Police with our state taxes and other taxes and fees. Tom Wolf needs to be tarred and feathered and run out on a rail!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chambersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Photos: CAMS South presents Shrek Jr.: The Musical 18 hr Missy 1
Review: AAA Travel Agency (Jun '11) Tue Mike 20
Glenn Roth Fingerstyle Guitarist Live at C & C ... Feb 16 glennroth 1
News Peggy Ann Bradnick Jackson to open Fulton Fall ... (Oct '08) Feb 16 Snowflake 112
News Chambersburg man: Sheetz sign 'insults' people (Feb '08) Feb 16 Gah-ga 75
nut case Feb 9 martz friends 1
The American flag in the circle off McKinley st... (Sep '14) Feb 7 Koj 7
See all Chambersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chambersburg Forum Now

Chambersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chambersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. NASA
  5. Death Penalty
 

Chambersburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,663 • Total comments across all topics: 279,062,842

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC