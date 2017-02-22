3 undocumented immigrants charged with ID theft
There are 2 comments on the The Lebanon Daily News story from Yesterday, titled 3 undocumented immigrants charged with ID theft. In it, The Lebanon Daily News reports that:
Check out this story on ldnews.com: http://ponews.co/2lvfNai Francisco Vidal Perez-Vasquez, Ervin Domingo-Felipe and Selvin Roberto Perez-Vasquez are each charged with one misdemeanor count of identity theft. The charges against each stem from an investigation into Domingo-Felipe , according to Chambersburg Police.
|
Since: Aug 11
11,699
Location hidden
|
#1 21 hrs ago
deport is the only just thing
|
Since: Apr 10
10,372
|
#2 19 hrs ago
3 illegal aliens charged with ID theft.
|
