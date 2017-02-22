3 undocumented immigrants charged wit...

3 undocumented immigrants charged with ID theft

There are 2 comments on the The Lebanon Daily News story from Yesterday, titled 3 undocumented immigrants charged with ID theft. In it, The Lebanon Daily News reports that:

Check out this story on ldnews.com: http://ponews.co/2lvfNai Francisco Vidal Perez-Vasquez, Ervin Domingo-Felipe and Selvin Roberto Perez-Vasquez are each charged with one misdemeanor count of identity theft. The charges against each stem from an investigation into Domingo-Felipe , according to Chambersburg Police.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Lebanon Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
tomin cali

Since: Aug 11

11,699

Location hidden
#1 21 hrs ago
deport is the only just thing

Judged:

4

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
spytheweb

Since: Apr 10

10,372

Las Vegas, NV

#2 19 hrs ago
3 illegal aliens charged with ID theft.

Judged:

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chambersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: AAA Travel Agency (Jun '11) 37 min lavon affair 21
News A fee for state police: Fair or double taxation? 41 min grab your wallet 2
News Residents turn out for 'Hands Off My Health Car... (Aug '09) 45 min yidfellas v USA 350
vincent martz egor 9 hr nutcase 2
News Photos: CAMS South presents Shrek Jr.: The Musical Tue Missy 1
Glenn Roth Fingerstyle Guitarist Live at C & C ... Feb 16 glennroth 1
News Chambersburg man: Sheetz sign 'insults' people (Feb '08) Feb 16 Gah-ga 75
See all Chambersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chambersburg Forum Now

Chambersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chambersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
 

Chambersburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,343 • Total comments across all topics: 279,091,617

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC