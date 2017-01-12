Years spent growing apples pays off for Franklina
Years spent growing apples pays off for Franklin County orchardist Apples grow on trees, but they can be as finicky as the people who consume them. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2jBikh0 Dwight Mickey, owner of Shatzer's Orchards in Franklin County, sorts through apples at the Pennsylvania Farm Show on Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.
Add your comments below
Chambersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Father-daughter team performs in 'Christmas Carol'
|Jan 11
|Fitus T Bluster
|12
|Boycott Benjamin Button and Landmark
|Jan 2
|stupid hillbilly
|1
|lamoss
|Jan 1
|publo
|1
|Illicit pfas from willett???
|Dec 31
|coalbilly
|1
|vincent eugene martz
|Dec 24
|martz
|2
|9-inch knife found in Chambersburg Area Middle ... (Mar '11)
|Dec '16
|KaitlynSocks
|39
|Chambersburg residents can get free light bulb (Dec '10)
|Dec '16
|Llg34
|12
Find what you want!
Search Chambersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC