Woman charged with homicide by vehicle
Woman charged with homicide by vehicle State police accuse woman of speeding, hitting someone on a bike. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2jrRwzF MERCERSBURG - A Greencastle woman was arraigned this week, accused of driving too fast and and striking another person, who later died.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.
Add your comments below
Chambersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Father-daughter team performs in 'Christmas Carol'
|7 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|12
|Boycott Benjamin Button and Landmark
|Jan 2
|stupid hillbilly
|1
|lamoss
|Jan 1
|publo
|1
|Illicit pfas from willett???
|Dec 31
|coalbilly
|1
|vincent eugene martz
|Dec 24
|martz
|2
|9-inch knife found in Chambersburg Area Middle ... (Mar '11)
|Dec 12
|KaitlynSocks
|39
|Chambersburg residents can get free light bulb (Dec '10)
|Dec 11
|Llg34
|12
Find what you want!
Search Chambersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC