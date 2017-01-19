West Penn electric rates go up Jan. 27
West Penn electric rates go up Jan. 27 West Penn Power customers are getting a 7 percent rate hike, the second in 2 years. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2jDPBM5 A utility pole fire in March in Fayetteville sheared off the top of the pole and left West Penn Power customers without electricity.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.
Add your comments below
Chambersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|egor Vincent martz
|10 hr
|dubbs martz
|1
|Captian America (of Franklin County) (Sep '11)
|10 hr
|martz friends
|21
|GANGS IN FRANKLIN COUNTY? After arrests of Bloo... (Aug '10)
|19 hr
|Susieq
|101
|The American flag in the circle off McKinley st... (Sep '14)
|Wed
|Susieq
|3
|news just in about inauguration
|Jan 14
|Adventurist
|1
|Father-daughter team performs in 'Christmas Carol'
|Jan 11
|Fitus T Bluster
|12
|Boycott Benjamin Button and Landmark
|Jan 2
|stupid hillbilly
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chambersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC