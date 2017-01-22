Water main break

Water main break

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Chambersburg Public Opinion

Breaking: Water main break Water main break Sunday morning in the second block of South Third Street in Chambersburg Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2kfC0Y2 Chambersburg utility repair crews are on the scene of a water main break in the 100 block of South Third Street between Queen and Washington Streets on Sunday, Jan 22 CHAMBERSBURG - Borough utility work crews were on the scene of a water main break Sunday morning in the second block of South Third Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chambersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Madonna threaten.s to blow up white house Sun Adventurist 1
egor Vincent martz Sat fulton County pa 2
Captian America (of Franklin County) (Sep '11) Jan 20 martz friends 21
News GANGS IN FRANKLIN COUNTY? After arrests of Bloo... (Aug '10) Jan 19 Susieq 101
The American flag in the circle off McKinley st... (Sep '14) Jan 18 Susieq 3
news just in about inauguration Jan 14 Adventurist 1
News Father-daughter team performs in 'Christmas Carol' Jan 11 Fitus T Bluster 12
See all Chambersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chambersburg Forum Now

Chambersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chambersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Chambersburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,642 • Total comments across all topics: 278,180,475

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC