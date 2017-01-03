Ventura Foods plans to add 157 jobs
Ventura Foods plans to add 157 jobs A Chambersburg food processor plans to add 157 jobs with a $12 million expansion.. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2j1av3T Ventura Foods, 1501 Orchard Drive, plans a $12.4 million internal expansion at its 385,000-square-foot plant, according to Michael Ross, president of the Franklin County Area Development Corporation.
