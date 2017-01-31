Two charged in burglary, theft of guns, jewelry Two charged in burglary, theft of guns and jewelry. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2jQPU5I CHAMBERSBURG - Two Franklin County men are scheduled to appear in court today, on allegations that they broke into a home and stole jewelry and guns.

