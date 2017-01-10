Trade cards promoted 'buyer's choice' ina
In the late 1800's another major way of advertising one's product in the United States was by using trade cards. Trade cards promoted 'buyer's choice' in Chambersburg In the late 1800's another major way of advertising one's product in the United States was by using trade cards.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.
Add your comments below
Chambersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Father-daughter team performs in 'Christmas Carol'
|15 hr
|Allentown slug alert
|11
|Boycott Benjamin Button and Landmark
|Jan 2
|stupid hillbilly
|1
|lamoss
|Jan 1
|publo
|1
|Illicit pfas from willett???
|Dec 31
|coalbilly
|1
|vincent eugene martz
|Dec 24
|martz
|2
|9-inch knife found in Chambersburg Area Middle ... (Mar '11)
|Dec 12
|KaitlynSocks
|39
|Chambersburg residents can get free light bulb (Dec '10)
|Dec 11
|Llg34
|12
Find what you want!
Search Chambersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC