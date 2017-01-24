Chili is a dish that has been around for centuries and although many debate about what makes a good chili, one thing everyone seems to agree on is that the simple dish can unify a nation. Tickle Your Taste Buds at IceFest's Chili Cookoff CHAMBERSBURG--Chili is a dish that has been around for centuries and although many debate about what makes a good chili, one thing everyone seems to agree on is that the simple dish can unify a nation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.