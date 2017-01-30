Three charged in iPhone theft scheme

Three charged in iPhone theft scheme Three men are accused of using people's information to buy, then steal iPhones, accessories. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2jOsbAS Chambersburg residents Edgar Andrew Santizo-Gramajo, 41, Jose Lopez Matias, 23, and Erick Estuardo Sosa De Leon, 39, are each charged with felony theft by deception and conspiracy to commit theft by deception, according to online court documents .

