South Mountain patient accused of exposing himself
South Mountain patient accused of exposing himself A South Mountain Secure Treatment center patient is accused of exposing, fondling himself in front of a caseworker. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2jFI1ha CHAMBERSBURG - A South Mountain Treatment Center patient is due in court Tuesday, charged with indecent exposure after an incident at the center last December, according to court documents.
