Snow turns out to be mostly slush in Chambersburga
Snow turns out to be mostly slush in Chambersburg area A one-to-two inch snowfall Tuesday morning fizzled out by afternoon Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2ifCNdE The water wheel takes on a wintry mix of snow and ice on a cool Tuesday, January 10, 2017 at Fort Chambers Park off King Street, Chambersburg. Tuesday snowfall brought of couple inches of snow to the area.
