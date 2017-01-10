Snow turns out to be mostly slush in Chambersburga

Snow turns out to be mostly slush in Chambersburg area A one-to-two inch snowfall Tuesday morning fizzled out by afternoon Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2ifCNdE The water wheel takes on a wintry mix of snow and ice on a cool Tuesday, January 10, 2017 at Fort Chambers Park off King Street, Chambersburg. Tuesday snowfall brought of couple inches of snow to the area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.