Rep. Rob Kauffman, R-Chambersburg, has been named chairman of the House Labor and Industry Committee by Speaker of the House Mike Turzai, R-Pittsburgh. Rep. Kauffman named a House committee chairman HARRISBURG - Rep. Rob Kauffman, R-Chambersburg, has been named chairman of the House Labor and Industry Committee by Speaker of the House Mike Turzai, R-Pittsburgh.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.