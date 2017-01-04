Police seeking information into hit-and-run after pedestrian was left ...

GUILFORD TOWNSHIP, FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.- Police are seeking information into a hit-and-run incident that has left a Chambersburg man fighting for his life. On January 3 at approximately 7:20 a.m., police responded to the 5400 block of Molly Pitcher Highway after a pedestrian was found lying on the right shoulder of the southbound lane.

