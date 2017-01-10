Police seek information in shooting of dogs
Police seek information in shooting of dogs Pennsylvania State Police, Chambersburg is seeking more information about two dogs who were shot and killed. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2jpRI2u According to the report, on Dec. 25 someone shot and killed the dogs near Ragged Edge and Brindle roads.
