Police: Man accused of child abuse of toddler
Police: Man accused of child abuse of toddler A Hamilton Township man is accused of child abuse in spanking incident. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2ipjO0n PLEASANT HALL - A Chambersburg man accused of abusing a 2-year-old girl was arraigned Wednesday, police said in court documents.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.
Add your comments below
Chambersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Father-daughter team performs in 'Christmas Carol'
|Wed
|Fitus T Bluster
|12
|Boycott Benjamin Button and Landmark
|Jan 2
|stupid hillbilly
|1
|lamoss
|Jan 1
|publo
|1
|Illicit pfas from willett???
|Dec 31
|coalbilly
|1
|vincent eugene martz
|Dec 24
|martz
|2
|9-inch knife found in Chambersburg Area Middle ... (Mar '11)
|Dec '16
|KaitlynSocks
|39
|Chambersburg residents can get free light bulb (Dec '10)
|Dec '16
|Llg34
|12
Find what you want!
Search Chambersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC