'Night to Shine' coming to Chambersburg
King Street Church will serve as one of more than 350 churches around the world to host a "Night to Shine," a prom for people with special needs, on Friday, Feb. 10. King Street Church hosting 'Night to Shine' prom for special needs King Street Church will serve as one of more than 350 churches around the world to host a "Night to Shine," a prom for people with special needs, on Friday, Feb. 10. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2jRW31s CHAMBERSBURG - King Street Church will serve as one of more than 350 churches around the world to host a "Night to Shine," a prom for people with special needs, on Friday, Feb. 10. Night to Shine is sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation and takes place at hundreds of locations around the world simultaneously.
