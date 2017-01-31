'Night to Shine' coming to Chambersburg

'Night to Shine' coming to Chambersburg

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Chambersburg Public Opinion

King Street Church will serve as one of more than 350 churches around the world to host a "Night to Shine," a prom for people with special needs, on Friday, Feb. 10. King Street Church hosting 'Night to Shine' prom for special needs King Street Church will serve as one of more than 350 churches around the world to host a "Night to Shine," a prom for people with special needs, on Friday, Feb. 10. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2jRW31s CHAMBERSBURG - King Street Church will serve as one of more than 350 churches around the world to host a "Night to Shine," a prom for people with special needs, on Friday, Feb. 10. Night to Shine is sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation and takes place at hundreds of locations around the world simultaneously.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chambersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News GANGS IN FRANKLIN COUNTY? After arrests of Bloo... (Aug '10) 21 hr Pappy 102
The arc of the moral universe is longÂ… (Mar '13) Jan 29 Precourt 1,134
Captian America (of Franklin County) (Sep '11) Jan 25 officer bob 23
The American flag in the circle off McKinley st... (Sep '14) Jan 24 Sweater Guy 4
Madonna threaten.s to blow up white house Jan 22 Adventurist 1
egor Vincent martz Jan 21 fulton County pa 2
news just in about inauguration Jan 14 Adventurist 1
See all Chambersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chambersburg Forum Now

Chambersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chambersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Chambersburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,029 • Total comments across all topics: 278,494,029

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC