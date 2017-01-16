Knife-wielding man accused of chasing borougha

Knife-wielding man accused of chasing borough employees A Chambersburg man is accused of chasing borough employees with a knife while being intoxicated, police said. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2iEiVkm Wayne J. Hoose, 58, is charged with one count of misdemeanor terroristic threats and one count of summary public drunkenness, documents show.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.