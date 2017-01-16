Knife-wielding man accused of chasing borougha
Knife-wielding man accused of chasing borough employees A Chambersburg man is accused of chasing borough employees with a knife while being intoxicated, police said. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2iEiVkm Wayne J. Hoose, 58, is charged with one count of misdemeanor terroristic threats and one count of summary public drunkenness, documents show.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.
Add your comments below
Chambersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Captian America (of Franklin County) (Sep '11)
|Mon
|friend
|20
|news just in about inauguration
|Jan 14
|Adventurist
|1
|Father-daughter team performs in 'Christmas Carol'
|Jan 11
|Fitus T Bluster
|12
|Boycott Benjamin Button and Landmark
|Jan 2
|stupid hillbilly
|1
|lamoss
|Jan 1
|publo
|1
|Illicit pfas from willett???
|Dec 31
|coalbilly
|1
|vincent eugene martz
|Dec 24
|martz
|2
Find what you want!
Search Chambersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC