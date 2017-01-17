Jon Meyer named Capitol Theatre manager
Jon Meyer has been hired the new manager of the Capitol Theatre Center at 159 S. Main St. in Chambersburg, PA. Previously he was the executive director of the Prescott Center for the Arts, serving from late November 2009 to mid-February 2015. Meyer was born and raised on Long Island, New York.
