Ice sculptors create cool designs for IceFest
For the past three months, the carvers at the DiMartino Ice Co. have been working to create over 80 sculptures for IceFest.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chambersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The arc of the moral universe is longÂ… (Mar '13)
|21 hr
|Precourt
|1,134
|Captian America (of Franklin County) (Sep '11)
|Jan 25
|officer bob
|23
|The American flag in the circle off McKinley st... (Sep '14)
|Jan 24
|Sweater Guy
|4
|Madonna threaten.s to blow up white house
|Jan 22
|Adventurist
|1
|egor Vincent martz
|Jan 21
|fulton County pa
|2
|GANGS IN FRANKLIN COUNTY? After arrests of Bloo... (Aug '10)
|Jan 19
|Susieq
|101
|news just in about inauguration
|Jan 14
|Adventurist
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chambersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC