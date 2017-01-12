Hospital names chief medical officer
Dr. Anthony Bruno of Chambersburg, Penn., has been named as the new chief medical officer and vice president of medical affairs at Wayne UNC Health Care. He will assume his duties by mid-March, Wayne UNC Health Care President and CEO Janie Jaberg announced at the hospital board's Wednesday afternoon session.
