Hershey Med will have stronger collaboration with Franklin-area hospital system

Penn State College of Medicine said Monday it will expand a collaboration with Franklin County-based Summit Health to creating a residency program at Summit hospitals. Summit operates Chambersburg and Waynesboro Hospitals.

