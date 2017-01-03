Hartzdale Plaza and former fire stati...

Hartzdale Plaza and former fire station purchased, and other real estate transactions: Trade Talk

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: PennLive.com

Trade Talk showcases the businesses in the midstate and the people who make them work. From companies who make iconic products to the small family businesses and everyone in between, we have a little bit of everything in the midstate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chambersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Father-daughter team performs in 'Christmas Carol' 10 hr Allentown slug alert 11
Boycott Benjamin Button and Landmark Jan 2 stupid hillbilly 1
lamoss Jan 1 publo 1
Illicit pfas from willett??? Dec 31 coalbilly 1
vincent eugene martz Dec 24 martz 2
News 9-inch knife found in Chambersburg Area Middle ... (Mar '11) Dec 12 KaitlynSocks 39
News Chambersburg residents can get free light bulb (Dec '10) Dec 11 Llg34 12
See all Chambersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chambersburg Forum Now

Chambersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chambersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Health Care
 

Chambersburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,287 • Total comments across all topics: 277,798,500

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC