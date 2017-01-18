Grace Stauffer Brosius

Grace Stauffer Brosius

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Daily Journal

Born Oct. 28, 1922, in Thurmont, Maryland, she grew up in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, the sixth child of Mildred Butzler Waltemyer and Dr. William C. Waltemyer, professor of religion at Gettysburg College. In 1944 she graduated with honors from Gettysburg College and taught English at high schools in Upper Darby and Chambersburg, Pennsylvania.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chambersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
egor Vincent martz 10 hr dubbs martz 1
Captian America (of Franklin County) (Sep '11) 10 hr martz friends 21
News GANGS IN FRANKLIN COUNTY? After arrests of Bloo... (Aug '10) 19 hr Susieq 101
The American flag in the circle off McKinley st... (Sep '14) Wed Susieq 3
news just in about inauguration Jan 14 Adventurist 1
News Father-daughter team performs in 'Christmas Carol' Jan 11 Fitus T Bluster 12
Boycott Benjamin Button and Landmark Jan 2 stupid hillbilly 1
See all Chambersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chambersburg Forum Now

Chambersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chambersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Chambersburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,932 • Total comments across all topics: 278,090,474

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC