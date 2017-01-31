Franklin County Visitors Invites the ...

Franklin County Visitors Invites the Public To Meet Capitol Theatres...

Franklin County Visitors Bureau invites the public to pair up meeting Jon Meyer, new manager of the Capitol Theatre in downtown Chambersburg as he welcomes Mountain Ride and The Plate Scrapers to an evening of bluegrass on Friday, February 17, at 7 PM. Jon Meyer brings 35 years of theatre experience to the Capitol Theatre in downtown Chambersburg.

