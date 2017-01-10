Franklin County area police log
Franklin County area police log Pennsylvania State Police, Chambersburg is seeking more information about two dogs who were shot and killed. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2ifO9y2 GUILFORD TOWNSHIP - Pennsylvania State Police, Chambersburg is seeking more information about two dogs that were shot and killed on Christmas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.
Add your comments below
Chambersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Father-daughter team performs in 'Christmas Carol'
|14 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|12
|Boycott Benjamin Button and Landmark
|Jan 2
|stupid hillbilly
|1
|lamoss
|Jan 1
|publo
|1
|Illicit pfas from willett???
|Dec 31
|coalbilly
|1
|vincent eugene martz
|Dec 24
|martz
|2
|9-inch knife found in Chambersburg Area Middle ... (Mar '11)
|Dec 12
|KaitlynSocks
|39
|Chambersburg residents can get free light bulb (Dec '10)
|Dec '16
|Llg34
|12
Find what you want!
Search Chambersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC