Franklin County area police log
Pablo N. Tavarez, 19, was taken into custody after authorities were dispatched to the 100 block of Burd Street on Jan. 16. According to the report, it was determined Tavarez assaulted the woman with a weapon, injuring her. HIT-AND-RUN: Someone struck a 2014 Hyundai Sonata while driving south on Interstate 81 at about 8 p.m. on Dec. 26, Pennsylvania State Police, Chambersburg said.
